His High School Bully Apologized In The Biggest Way After His Own Son Came Out

  |  
Jul 28, 2025
TikTok - @yourbestiemisha - pictured above is Michael
One day, TikToker Michael (@yourbestiemisha) was just minding his own business and spreading positivity as usual when he unexpectedly received a message from a guy who used to bully him in high school. Surprisingly, it was not another jab or passive-aggressive remark.

Instead, it was a heartfelt apology.

In the message, his high school bully apologized to him for being a jerk and making his life miserable back in the day.

He wanted to take responsibility for the way he treated Michael. He even praised Michael for everything that he has accomplished so far in life and told him that he was proud of him.

The reason his former high school bully reached out to him was because his 15-year-old son just came out as gay. Now, he hopes that people will be nicer to his son than he was to Michael.

He is proud to be the dad of a gay son and hopes that his change of heart makes up for his past behavior toward Michael in some way. While he knows he can’t erase the past, perhaps this gesture can help heal some of the damage.

Michael was definitely not expecting an apology from his high school bully, but being able to receive that kind of closure made him feel great. It was a stark contrast to the kid he once faced in the school hallways.

The story struck a chord with many TikTok users. They flooded the comments section with words of support and applauded the dad for how far he has come since his days of being a bully.

“We’re equally as proud of him for putting himself out there like that and taking accountability. This sets a great example to his son!” exclaimed one user.

“I think the fact that his 15-year-old felt safe enough to come out to him also shows that he’s been putting in the work to be better and didn’t just change his mind now that it impacts someone close to him. Proud of everyone in this story, honestly,” pointed out another.

“Takes a big person to take accountability like that, especially now that he’s faced with a gay son. So glad he reached out to you and acknowledged it, and sounds like his son will have him in his corner always, and that’s awesome,” commented a third.

@yourbestiemisha

Wow ? was NOT expecting that!

? original sound – yourbestiemisha
By Emily Chan
Emily  Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan

