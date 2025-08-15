He Regrets Losing 250 Pounds With Ozempic Because He’s No Longer The Funny Fat Guy

marjan4782 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Losing weight is supposed to make you feel like you’re gaining your life back, not having it slip right out of your fingers.

When he was heavy, he owned the room. He could make anyone laugh, including strangers, and he had a presence people adored.

That persona gave him a place in the world. But now, after losing a ton of weight, he doesn’t feel celebrated; he feels invisible.

The jokes fall flat, the spark with others is gone, and even though he looks different, he’s not sure who he is anymore.

Two years ago, this 36-year-old man weighed 440 pounds. Ever since going on Ozempic, he’s lost 250 pounds and currently weighs in at 190.

People have been applauding his weight loss, but the thing is, he doesn’t feel as if he has anything to truly be proud of.

Instead, slimming down has made him feel more like he’s lost in the world than anything else.

“When I was big, I knew exactly who I was. I was the funny fat guy. I didn’t have to try hard to get people to laugh at my jokes,” he explained.

“They expected it, and I delivered. I could read a room instantly and knew how to make people feel at ease. Strangers would approach me at bars, in the grocery store, on the street, anywhere. There was something about my presence that drew people in. I had my own gravity.”

marjan4782 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“It’s like the air has been sucked out of every room I enter. The same jokes that used to kill now die on impact. People smile politely, but the spark is gone. My friends are still here, but they treat me differently, like they’re not sure who I am. Honestly, neither am I.”

When he’s out in public, people no longer notice him like they used to. He’s so boring and average that he feels like he has faded into the background.

Even when he was heavy, he was confident because he knew that he was that hilarious, overweight guy that people could rely on for a good laugh.

He could deliver on the hilarity, and now he does not feel like he’s funny or special or anything worth remembering.

“What makes it worse is knowing how I got here. It wasn’t years of discipline in the gym, tracking every calorie. It was just one shot a week,” he added.

“People praise my ‘hard work’ and I just nod, knowing I skipped the part where I was supposed to earn it. The part that changes your head along with your body.”

“I keep feeling like I dismantled who I was without building anything to replace it. Lately, I’ve been obsessing over bodybuilding forums. Guys my age completely reinventing themselves. Not just getting lean, but built.”

He thinks this is more of a respectable path than what he chose for himself, and he believes that turning to bodybuilding could help him with his sense of self, which has been lost along the way.

His wife is afraid that for him, bodybuilding will be just another ‘shortcut’, and she very well may be right.

“But I can’t shake the feeling that the problem isn’t that I changed too much. Maybe it’s that I didn’t change enough,” he concluded.

What advice do you have for him?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski