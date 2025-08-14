She Says Her Body Rejected Her Groom On Her Wedding Day, And That Should Have Been Her Sign To Run

Reda - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

We’ve all seen viral wedding videos on social media that look straight out of a rom-com.

As a bride walks down the aisle, her groom’s facial expression cracks into a wide smile (or he even breaks down in tears). Then, while they stand at the altar together, they hold hands, say their vows, and stare lovingly into each other’s eyes.

Despite what’s shown on social media, this picture-perfect scene isn’t the reality for all brides. One 26-year-old woman named Kelly recently drove that point home with a shocking clip from her wedding day seven years ago.

In the video posted on her TikTok account @kellyonxill, she looks stunning in her gown, updo, and veil. Yet, her discomfort is practically palpable.

Instead of gazing at her soon-to-be husband, Kelly nervously glances at him before looking down, avoiding eye contact. She also coughs, appears to curl inward as if shuddering away from him, and looks back at her guests.

“My body literally rejecting him on my WEDDING DAY,” Kelly captioned the video, “I SHOULD HAVE RAN.”

To make matters worse, her hair apparently fell out, and her dress ripped during her nuptials.

Kelly’s video received over 680,000 likes and plenty of women related to her less-than-idyllic wedding experience in the comment section.

“The look back killed me. I remember standing there at 18, thinking, “Is nobody going to stop this?!” related one user.

“My sister freaked out right before she walked down the aisle, saying she couldn’t do it. We all thought it was pre-jitters. She has finally left him after over 20 years of abuse. I wish I knew back then,” said another user.

“My acne would never clear up; my hair was always damaged no matter what I did. I would almost throw up every time he touched me, and I couldn’t place it. The body knows,” added a third.

Still, Kelly decided to make a follow-up video to address other, more judgmental commenters. First, she clarified how she is no longer with her ex-husband. Rather, she has a “new life” now with a great partner and a beautiful baby boy.

Kelly also made it clear that she didn’t get married for money. She was only “a little child” at the time, and between the ages of 17 and 19, she didn’t care about anything like that.

“I was in it for ‘love.’ And personally for me, I was never really interested in getting married. So, what I was feeling on that day, to me, was just nerves and I thought, ‘Everyone’s done it! Everyone does this! It’s normal; everyone gets nervous,'” she recalled.

As she stood at the altar, the man who gave her away to her ex even told her that her feelings were normal. So, at the time, she thinks her “young” and “impressionable” self truly believed that.

“But looking back now as a 26-year-old woman with a new life and leaving such a horrible relationship, in my opinion, I can see things clearly, and I can see things from a different perspective,” Kelly noted.

She admitted that she hadn’t been in the right “head space” during her wedding. In fact, Kelly claimed she “wasn’t even there” and was “dissociating” during the ceremony.

As for why she decided to post the years-old wedding clip on TikTok, Kelly stumbled upon it one day while looking for baby photos and thought it might be able to help someone in a similar situation.

“And, to be honest, it has helped a lot of people, and I’m really grateful. There’s such a nice community on the comment section of people helping each other and sharing their stories,” she explained.

“Because… I’ve never really heard of anyone going through something so young. It’s not really spoken about.”

Thankfully, Kelly confirmed that she is “happy” now and hasn’t spoken to her ex in years. She finally left after finding out he was cheating on her and hasn’t had any contact with him since.

