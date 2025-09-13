He Had A Customer Fake A Heart Attack To Get Free Medicine From His Pharmacy

profile Emily Chan | Sep 13, 2025
Sep 13, 2025
Portrait of a cheerful handsome pharmacist leaning
bnenin - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

One Sunday, a TikTok user who goes by the handle @incredibly_boring,was working at the pharmacy when a lady came in for her anti-anxiety medicine.

When she saw the charge on the receipt, she freaked out because her medicine was usually free.

He told her that it cost $7.50, but he could bill it to her insurance card. Suddenly, she grabbed her chest and declared that she needed an ambulance due to chest pains.

She claimed that she was having a heart attack. When he asked again if she really needed an ambulance, she gave an ambiguous shake of her head.

Then, she demanded that he hand over her medicine or even just one pill. He told her that this medication was a controlled substance, and he would definitely lose his job if he gave it away.

Finally, she agreed to let him call an ambulance. He pulled out his personal cell phone and dialed 911. He informed the dispatcher that a woman at the pharmacy was complaining of chest pains and wanted an ambulance.

But when he looked up, the woman was gone. One of the pharmacy technicians said she went to the front of the store to wait. He ran through the store and out the front door, but she was nowhere to be seen.

At last, he spotted her about 40 yards away. He chased after her, shouting that the ambulance was on its way. She turned back and told him that he was the worst pharmacist ever and hoped that he would lose his job and his license. Then, she marched off.

He was left totally bewildered and had to tell the dispatcher to cancel the ambulance. That was just one of many experiences he had that pharmacy school did not prepare him for.

Many TikTok users shared similar wild healthcare stories in the comments section.

“We had a lady who stole a pediatrician’s Rx pad and wrote for a ton of diazepam, like ma’am, that’s not even a legal dose for an adult, let alone a child,” commented one user.

“I had someone scream at me for a 50-cent copay. I told them if they want to argue the price, call the insurance; otherwise, it’s 2 quarters and stop screaming at me,” shared another.

“When I worked as a hospital CNA, a patient came in screaming how they were just discharged, went to the Walgreens on the corner (same parking lot), and was told their med was 10 cents, not even a full dollar. They were livid and blaming everyone,” wrote a third.

@incredibly_boring

Wild pharmacy customer story. I wouldn’t believe it if I wasn’t there for it. #pharmacystories #pharmacy #pharmacist #pharmacytiktok #badcustomer

? original sound – incredibly_boring

image5
By Emily Chan

Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in... More about Emily Chan

