She Had A Guy Cancel Their Date Due To Her Being Two Years Older Than Him

When you’re young (I’m talking in high school or college), age gaps seem like a major deal. After all, there’s a big difference between a 19-year-old dating a 24-year-old, simply because these are such transformative years, and usually, people in these age brackets are just in different phases of life.

However, once you reach 25 and beyond, the significance of age gaps tends to lessen, or so I thought. That’s why this 29-year-old woman’s story about getting turned down by a 27-year-old guy for being too old is genuinely shocking to me.

For some context, they matched on Bumble, and in the beginning, they were really “vibing.” She believed the guy was her type, and they even shared some mutual friends.

“I thought it was sweet how he messaged me, saying he remembered my face from when we met briefly a year ago,” she recalled.

“I thought it was a cute instance of serendipity.”

But, a few days after they began talking, she happened to turn 29. So, she shared that it was her birthday, and before long, the guy canceled their first date.

Why? Well, he claimed their two-year age gap was “too much” for him. It turns out he’s concerned about getting pressured into having kids, something that happened to him in a prior relationship.

She tried to explain how she’s not “traditional” or looking to jump into something serious. All she wanted to do was get to know him and see if they liked each other.

“I even brought up the fact that I dated a polyamorous guy for two years, blah blah blah, trying to reassure him. Now, in hindsight, that comes across as desperate,” she admitted.

Anyway, the guy never responded to her messages, and honestly, she’s pretty bummed out about it. She was excited about this specific match and was truly looking forward to their date, which doesn’t happen for her often.

Now, she realizes that she probably shouldn’t complain since she does get a lot of “likes” and “decent matches” on the dating app. Still, she was definitely the most interested in this guy, and his rejection due to her age has left her kind of apathetic toward meeting anyone else.

“After that, I just lost interest in chatting with anyone and snoozed my profile. Bumble is a dangerous game, y’all,” she vented.

Can you understand where the guy’s coming from? Or do you think a two-year gap at their age shouldn’t be a deal-breaker?

