8 Dark Romance Novels To Read That Deliver On The Spiciness

profile Emily Chan | Sep 8, 2025
Sep 8, 2025
Amazon

Amazon

Dark romance novels are where passion meets danger, and morally gray protagonists thrive. These stories get messy in a riveting way; the stakes are high and the tension is off the charts.

Amazon

If you’re craving drama, intensity, steamy scenes, and an action-packed plot that will have you on the edge of your seat, you’re in the right place. These eight dark romance novels will absolutely deliver.

Twisted Love by Ana Huang

Twisted Love book cover
Amazon

Some of the most popular dark romance books are the Twisted series. The main character, Alex Volkov, is a devil but with the beauty of an angel.

He can’t escape his past and will stop at nothing to achieve success and take vengeance on those who have wronged him. But when he’s forced to look after his best friend’s sister, he begins to feel a stirring in his chest.

Den of Vipers by K.A. Knight

Den of Vipers book cover
Amazon

In this dark romance, Roxy’s town is overrun by Vipers. The Vipers are powerful and threatening. No one can go up against them without suffering severe consequences, such as Roxy’s dad. He ran up a debt with them and was forced to sell her as a form of payment.

A Touch of Darkness by Scarlett St. Clair

A Touch of Darkness book cover
Amazon

If you’re new to dark romance, then A Touch of Darkness would be a great introduction to the genre. It follows Persephone, the Goddess of Spring, who moves to New Athens and tries to disguise herself as a mortal journalist.

However, she finds herself entering a deal with Hades. She must create life in the Underworld or risk losing her freedom forever.

Haunting Adeline by H.D. Carlton

Haunting Adeline book cover
Amazon

The main character, Adeline Reilly, moves back to Seattle into her late grandmother’s Gothic mansion for a fresh start. She soon realizes she has a shadowy stalker, and she is not the first in her family to be a victim.

Her ancestors’ journals describe similar tales, and it’s looking like history might just repeat itself…unless she falls in love with her stalker first.

Butcher and Blackbird by Brynne Weaver

Butcher & Blackbird book cover
Amazon

Rival murderers Sloane and Rowan strike up an unlikely friendship after finding they both have something in common—killing other serial killers for enjoyment. As their friendship grows into something more, the ghosts they left behind threaten their lives.

Phantasma by Kaylie Smith

phantasma book cover
Amazon

This new dark romance book follows Ophelia, who must enter a deadly contest called Phantasma in order to save her missing sister. The winner gets one wish as a prize.

To increase her chances of winning, she has the option to give 10 years of her life to Blackwell, an attractive and arrogant charmer who can guide her through the contest.

Lights Out by Navessa Allen

Lights Out book cover
Amazon

A trauma nurse named Aly Cappellucci often has dreams of being hunted by masked men she follows online. She has spicy thoughts about one man in particular.

A man named Josh Hammond posts thirst traps at night with his face covered, and his millions of fans can’t stop drooling over them. But one follower, Aly, has stood out to him. What they don’t know is that someone else is also fixated on Aly and that she is in danger.

Hooked by Emily McIntire

Hooked book cover
Amazon

This book is like a modern, darker retelling of Peter Pan. James has always wanted to destroy his enemy, Peter Michaels. When Peter’s 20-year-old daughter, Wendy, shows up in his bar, James formulates a revenge plan that involves seducing her. As time goes on, he starts to catch feelings, and Wendy grows more unsure about who James really is and what he wants.

image5
By Emily Chan

Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in... More about Emily Chan

