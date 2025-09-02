She Has A Storytime About Casey Anthony After Sitting At The Same Office Desk She Had

photosbysabkapl - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

While settling into her new role, TikToker Heather (@cavinxzkw4h223) came across a photo that stopped her cold. She was three days into her new job when she opened up a desk drawer and found a picture of Casey Anthony, pregnant and standing next to her boss.

The shocking discovery happened two years after Casey was arrested for murdering her own daughter.

It turned out that Heather was sitting at the same desk that Casey Anthony sat at when she worked there. The company that Heather worked for involved theme parks.

It was also the same place that Casey took investigators, claiming that she worked there. Then, she admitted to the police she didn’t work there anymore as they were walking down the hallway.

All of Heather’s coworkers said Casey was a pathological liar. For example, during the police investigation, one of her biggest lies was that she was an event planner.

At work, she would have a burger for lunch, but claim to have eaten a salad, even though everyone had seen her with a burger in her hands just a couple of hours ago.

In addition, for the first five months of her pregnancy, Casey told everyone she just had a cyst.

Later, she revealed that she was actually pregnant. And one time, Casey’s dad came into the office looking for her, but everyone told him that she hadn’t worked there in weeks.

Many people had connections to Casey Anthony, however small, and dropped their lore in the comments section.

“During Covid, I dropped off some of my stuff at an office. The usual receptionist wasn’t there, but the girl who was in her spot was wearing a mask, and her eyes were super familiar. A minute after I left, it hit me. It was her. Confirmed later when she called me, reconfirmed later when unmasked. Super creepy. I have no clue why she was working there,” wrote one person.

“She lived in West Palm and went to the same bars I went to. She is very casual about the fact that everyone knows she’s a murderer. People approach her, and she acts like they are old friends, and she knows they recognize her. It’s very creepy and unsettling,” commented another.

“My friend knew one of her male roommates who testified at her trial and said she was an absolute psycho. She would get wasted and act totally unhinged,” added someone else.