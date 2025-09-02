She Got Stalked By A Former Police Officer While Working As Receptionist

When TikToker Charlotte (@charleybournetruecrime) was 18 years old, she worked as a receptionist for a company. It was one of her first jobs, and she felt like she had to be super nice to every customer to impress her boss. Most of the customers were sweet, older ladies who liked to sit and chat with her.

One particular guy took an interest in her. She thought he was harmless because she was so young, and he was in his late 50s or early 60s. He seemed like another older person who was just lonely and wanted someone to talk to.

Over time, he gradually asked her increasingly intrusive questions, like whether she had a boyfriend. It did not stand out to her as a red flag because a lot of the older ladies asked her the same thing.

It got to the point where he would specifically wait in line to see her and refuse to be helped by any other receptionist, which made her feel really uncomfortable.

One day, he made her a small gift that he called Little Charlotte. He wanted her to stop by his house after work to pick it up. She kept making excuses not to go over to his house. Meanwhile, he would drive fancy cars and park outside so he could stare at her through the back window.

About a year later, she found a new job and made sure not to mention it in front of any customers. But on the last day of work, her coworkers threw a little party for her.

When this guy found out, he seemed annoyed that she hadn’t told him. He asked for her phone number, but she told him they weren’t allowed to give out their phone numbers. He was furious, so she compromised and gave out her email.

Apparently, he was tight with the people at her new workplace because of all the things he had done for them, so she wasn’t able to escape from his shadow there.

He bombarded her with emails that she never replied to. He spoke as if he were watching her somehow. Then, the emails started getting creepier. He expressed a disgusting fantasy involving her.

Charlotte ended up breaking down and showing the emails to a colleague, who told her to go to the police immediately. She printed out the emails, headed to the police station, and showed them to a cop.

The officer looked shocked and brought in another cop to look at the emails.

The police told her they would stop by his house. For several months, the emails stopped, and she didn’t hear from him again. Later, she found out why the officers had been so stunned. At work, a colleague mentioned him in a meeting and talked about how he used to be a police officer before he retired.

