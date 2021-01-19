Jennifer Lopez Perfectly Claps Back After Someone On Instagram Tried To Shame Her For Having Work Done

Jennifer Lopez recently introduced her very own line of anti-aging skincare products called JLo Beauty.

On the website for JLo Beauty, Jennifer explains, “Our tagline is, ‘Beauty has no expiration date’ because to me, ageless isn’t just a mindset — you can feel youthful at any age and feel great, not just great for 50.”

“The goal was to create luxurious but accessible skincare you can afford to use daily and products that follow you through life.”

JLo decided to take to social media to share some information on one of her favorite new things from the line, a tightening face mask.

After one person online tried to come for JLo about having work done to her face, this is how she replied.

Instagram; pictured above is Jennifer Lopez

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.