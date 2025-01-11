She Went On A Picnic Date With A Guy Who Made Out With His Ex-Wife In Front Of Her

La Famiglia - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

A picnic with wine and cheese in the park: what could be more romantic for a first date? Usually, something like this would be a pretty safe option for a date with someone that you don’t really know that well.

It’s simple, and you don’t have to worry about booking a reservation at a fancy restaurant in town. But when your date decides to secretly have this picnic in front of his ex-wife’s house without informing you, things turn very uncomfortable very quickly.

This is what happened to Chelsea Larkin, who goes by @chelslark66 on TikTok, when she went on a first date after getting out of her long-term relationship.

She met this guy online, and to her, it all seemed like it had potential at first glance. They each had very similar lifestyles.

He was also freshly single; they had been married previously, and Chelsea agreed to meet him in a park for their date.

Even though it looked like he set up a nice picnic for them in the park, she eventually came to realize that he had other plans for what they were going to do on this date.

“He said, ‘Let’s move the picnic to this area of the park,’ so I say ‘ok,'” Chelsea said as though she thought it was a bizarre thing to ask.

“I help him pick up the blanket and like the wine and all the stuff he brought.”

What’s even weirder is that they didn’t move to a more remote part of the park. Or even a part that had more nature to enjoy. He oddly chooses a spot in what sounds like a small neighborhood.

“We move like in front of a bunch of houses,” she explained. “And as he’s talking to me, he’s just staring at one house.”

Twenty minutes later, Chelsea saw a girl walk out of that house her date couldn’t take his eyes away from.

Though it may seem improbable to the outside viewer, her date didn’t just choose this spot at random, and the girl coming out of the house wasn’t a coincidence.

She came out to address Chelsea’s date, who turned out to be her ex-husband–a minor detail that he neglected to tell Chelsea about.

The girl caught sight of her date and wanted to know what he was doing there since, clearly, they knew one another.

He had a full motive the entire time for going on this date. He didn’t want any kind of new relationship with Chelsea.

He was using Chelsea to get in touch with his ex-wife, and he even blurted out that he loved his ex-wife in front of her!

“He said, ‘I love you, and this is the only way to get your attention,” she added.

Just to try to imagine the level of uncomfortableness that Chelsea felt in this situation as she “just sat there drinking wine on the blanket” while her date and his ex-wife really reunited.

“They started kissing,” she continued. “And then they sat on the blanket that I was also on.”

That was a hard no for Chelsea after that experience, and it was not a great first date after exiting a long relationship. But she didn’t leave unsatisfied.

She made sure to grab the cheese from the picnic before she got up to leave. While she may not have gotten a relationship from that experience, she still got something great: cheese.