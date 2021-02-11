Teen TikTok Star Takes Her Own Life After Saying She’s Posting On Social Media For The Last Time

18-year-old Dazharia Shaffer lived in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and she was a popular creator on TikTok.

Dazharia went by the name Dee on TikTok, and she had close to 2 million followers. She frequently shared videos of her everyday life, along with videos of her completing different TikTok challenges.

Dazharia also had a big following on YouTube and Instagram as well.

Sadly, Dazharia took her own life 3 days ago, after saying she’s posting on social media for the last time.

Instagram; Dazharia is pictured above

