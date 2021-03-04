Human Interest,

One Teen Girl Dies, Another Is Paralyzed After Both Getting Into Accidents While Sledding In The Same Place

For two teen girls out sledding in Cleveland, Ohio, their fun-filled winter activities were supposed to end in joy and delight, but instead, they ended in unimaginable tragedies.

17-year-old Natalie Wilson and 14-year-old Eirelyn Zuercher were reportedly both sledding in the same park just a day apart when they suffered accidents.

Eirelyn lost her life, her dad also died, and Natalie is now paralyzed after what happened.

Facebook; Eirelyn smiles in the photo above

