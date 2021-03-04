One Teen Girl Dies, Another Is Paralyzed After Both Getting Into Accidents While Sledding In The Same Place

For two teen girls out sledding in Cleveland, Ohio, their fun-filled winter activities were supposed to end in joy and delight, but instead, they ended in unimaginable tragedies.

17-year-old Natalie Wilson and 14-year-old Eirelyn Zuercher were reportedly both sledding in the same park just a day apart when they suffered accidents.

Eirelyn lost her life, her dad also died, and Natalie is now paralyzed after what happened.

Facebook; Eirelyn smiles in the photo above

