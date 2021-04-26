Caitlyn Jenner Just Said She’s Going To Run For Governor Of California

Caitlyn Jenner currently lives in Malibu, California, and she just announced that she’s going to run for Governor of California.

She will be running against Governor Gavin Newsom for the position, and she’s hardly the first celeb in California to decide to dip a toe into politics.

Remember, Arnold Schwarzenegger served as Governor of California for the first time from November 17th, 2003, to January 3rd, 2007.

He then ran again and won a second term, serving from 2007 to 2011. Could Caitlyn be the second celeb to clinch the election?

Here’s what she had to say about her potential new career.

Instagram; pictured above is Caitlyn

