Cat That Was Instagram Famous Passes Away In A Park After Being Attacked

Ponzu was a 3-year-old cat who lived in Greenpoint, a neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York.

Ponzu shot to fame on Instagram after his owner Chanan decided to post adorable pictures and videos of the bond he shared with his animal siblings.

Chanan also owns a parrot named Mango, another cat named Kimchi, and a Shiba Inu named Tofu.

Ponzu, Mango, Kimchi, and Tofu delighted people all over the internet with their adorable adventures.

Sadly, Ponzu just passed away in a park after he was attacked, along with Chanan and her boyfriend.

Instagram; pictured above is Ponzu

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.