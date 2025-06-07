7 Game Of Thrones-Inspired Names For Your Cat

Are You Looking For A Game Of Thrones-Inspired Name For Your Cat?

“Game of Thrones” might’ve ended in 2019 following eight successful seasons, but the infatuation with this medieval fantasy lives on.

It delivers everything that fans of action, adventure, and royal tales could want: a rivalry between two powerful families, complex characters, the fight for control, and, of course, really impressive production value.

Here Are 7 Game Of Thrones-Inspired Names For Your Favorite Feline

And if you happen to be a “Game of Thrones” lover and a cat parent, you’re in luck–because the show has plenty of fierce names that would be totally adorable for your feline. Here are some of the top monikers inspired by the series to fit your furry friend.

1. Arya

In the show (as well as the book, “A Song of Ice and Fire”), Arya is the daughter of Lord Eddard Stark and Lady Catelyn Tully, making her a member of House Stark.

She’s a skilled assassin, and her name, which is of Sanskrit origin, actually means “noble” and “honorable.” If your kitty would go to bat for you, then Arya might be the perfect name choice.

2. Ser Pounce

We obviously had to include Ser Pounce, King Tommen Baratheon’s beloved cat. True fans know that King Tommen took his own life during the finale of Season 6, and what exactly happened to the kitty is unclear.

So, perhaps Ser Pounce’s legacy could live on in your own household as the sweet title you give to your own pet.

3. Jon Snow

Jon Snow is the child of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen in “Game of Thrones,” but it’s not his first name that we’re particularly interested in.

Rather, his surname, “Snow,” would be absolutely adorable for a feline with white fur. Not to mention, it can work for any cat, regardless of their gender!

4. Tormund

Tormund Giantsbane is a revered warrior and raider of the Free Folk in the series, and his first name has some seriously cool significance. Scandinavian in origin, it means “Thor’s protection.”

The character himself also dons sweeping red hair and a formidable beard. That’s why those with ginger cats who have a courageous temperament can’t go wrong with Tormund.

5. Missandei

Missandei is definitely an inspiring character in the series. Originally a slave from Naath, she later became a trusted advisor to Daenerys.

Her journey could serve as a symbol of hope for your four-legged friend. Plus, the nickname “Missy” is super cute.

6. Brienne

Do you have a female cat who’s loyal and walks to the beat of her own drum? In that case, you can draw inspiration from Brienne, a warrior of House Tarth.

Her name, which has Irish roots, means “noble” or “high,” so you’d be bestowing a pretty regal namesake upon your kitty.

7. Samwell

Last but not least is Samwell, the head of House Tarly. He may not be the most fearless, but he’s smart and intuitive.

His name also has ties to the traditional Hebrew moniker “Samuel,” yet with a modern twist. You can refer to your clever cat by the whole title or just use “Sammy” for short.

