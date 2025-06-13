This Dog Survived An Alligator Attack, And The Vet Said His Jugular Was Narrowly Missed

GoFundMe - pictured above is Zeus

If you think your Monday was rough, wait until you hear about Zeus, the brave pup who survived an alligator attack.

According to a GoFundMe post made by Susan Alkhatib, the family dog, Zeus, was lounging around with her dad in their outdoor living space one Monday night, when he heard a small animal in the backyard.

Zeus immediately sprinted out the doggy door and into the yard to investigate the noise. No one, including Zeus, had expected a large alligator to break through the fence and attack.

The gator grabbed Zeus and dragged him into the water. The family rushed outside with a flashlight. Somehow, miraculously, Zeus fought his way back.

He was wounded but was diligently swimming toward them. Susan’s mother even waded into the water to help him reach land.

Then, they took him to the nearest emergency veterinarian because he was bleeding heavily from his mouth. He had multiple puncture wounds around his neck, along with a broken and dislocated jaw. The vet told them that the gator had just missed Zeus’ jugular. His entire head had been in the gator’s mouth.

Emergency oral surgery was performed on Zeus. The vet had to realign his jaw and wire it together. He has a long road to recovery ahead of him.

He will need to wear a muzzle for four to six weeks, be fed a liquid diet through a syringe, and undergo another surgery after eight weeks to remove the wires and extract some teeth.

His family is doing everything they can to help Zeus heal, but the cost of his care has become too expensive for them to bear alone.

GoFundMe – pictured above is Zeus

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

His fight to make it back to his humans, his resilience through surgery, and his determination to make a full recovery have already moved everyone who hears his story.

Now, Zeus and his family just need some extra assistance from any animal lovers out there. Whether it’s through donations or sharing his story, every bit of support will contribute to Zeus being able to chase his favorite green ball around again.

In a recent update, Susan shared that Zeus was developing a skin infection, and his anxiety has worsened since the attack. He is taking antibiotics and anxiety medication to help him cope.

If you would like to make a donation, click here.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan