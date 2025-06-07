7 Twilight-Inspired Cat Names

olgasparrow - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Do You Love The “Twilight” Saga?

luengo_ua – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

I’ve been a huge fan of the “Twilight” saga ever since the first film came out in 2008, and despite the healthy dose of werewolf drama, I still believe the moody vibe of the franchise is perfect for cat names (sorry, dogs).

Here Are 7 Cat Names Inspired By “Twilight”

Evrymmnt – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Set in Forks, Washington, “Twilight” is dark, mysterious, and sometimes emotional, all of which makes me think of feline friends.

Whether your cat is loyal and calculated or bold and a bit mischievous, here are seven names inspired by the series that are full of personality.

1. Rosalie

Iuliia Alekseeva – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Rosalie is a regal name that’s fitting for any elegant cat. In “Twilight,” she’s the adopted daughter of Carlisle and Esme, who initially acts a bit cold and unwelcoming toward Bella. Yet, her loyalty to her family never wavers.

So, a pet named Rosalie might strut around your house like she owns the place, but at the end of the day, she’d never let anyone she cares about come in harm’s way.

2. Aro

kdshutterman – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Both short and powerful, Aro is a commanding name inspired by the head of the Volturi. He has the power to see every thought and memory a person has just by touching them, and while cats aren’t actually supernatural, they’re still pretty perceptive pets.

Not to mention, Aro also means “of the mountains,” which is ideal if you’re obsessed with the fog-swept backdrop of Forks.

3. Jasper

olgasparrow – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

For a more gentle feline, Jasper is a warmer name. In “Twilight,” he’s Edward’s adopted brother who can sense and influence the emotions of others, a power otherwise known as pathokinesis.

That’s what makes Jasper a fitting name for a calm kitten who always seems to understand exactly how you’re feeling.

4. Zafrina

Vesna – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Zafrina is a unique choice for a cat with a wild streak. As the leader of the Amazonian vampires in “Twilight,” she can create vivid illusions and later becomes a powerful ally to the Cullen family.

This moniker sounds strong and daring and can work for a female cat that’s quietly confident.

5. Cullen

Roman – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

For “Twilight fans,” Cullen isn’t just a surname; it’s a whole legacy. And by naming your cat Cullen, you can pay homage to the vampire family at the heart of the saga.

They’re known for being strong, compassionate, and dedicated to doing the right thing, even when tempted otherwise. So, Cullen is a great pick for male or female cats with a calm but compelling presence.

6. Renesmee

rhoenes – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Renesmee is definitely a name that stands out, just like Bella and Edward’s half-human and half-vampire child. In the “Twilight” saga, Bella came up with the moniker by blending her mom’s name, Renee, with Edward’s mother’s name, Esme.

The result sounds warm and wondrous, making it a nice choice for a cat who’s intelligent, curious, and empathetic.

7. Bella

Viktor Iden – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Finally, we obviously couldn’t leave out Bella. Simple and timeless, it means “beautiful” in Italian, and as the main character in “Twilight,” she’s known for her growing strength and determination to fight for what she believes in.

If you have a cat who acts like your shadow and never fails to show their loyalty, then you can’t go wrong with Bella.

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing ... More about Katharina Buczek