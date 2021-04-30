Firefighter And Dad Of 2 Young Daughters Passes Away After Battling Cancer

Andy Valenta was a 33-year-old husband and father to 2 young daughters living in Carlsbad, California.

Andy worked for the Vista Fire Department as a firefighter and a pracademic, and he was a beloved part of his community.

“Andy is a boisterous member of the Vista Fire Family, touching the lives of all around him through his infectious smile, positivity, and compassion,” a GoFundMe page created for him and his family says.

On January 8th, Andy sadly learned that his cancer returned, and he was diagnosed as having stage 4 metastatic melanoma, also known as skin cancer.

The cancer that Andy was diagnosed with had ended up spreading to other organs in his body by the time doctors had caught it.

Facebook; Andy stands above with his wife Caylie and his 2 daughters in front of a fire truck

