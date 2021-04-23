She Ran Over 2 Children With Her Car Because Of Their Skin Color

Nicole Poole Franklin is a 43-year-old woman living in Des Moines, Iowa. This week, Nicole pleaded guilty to two counts of violating the U.S. Hate Crime Act and two counts of attempted murder.

On December 20th of 2019, Nicole was arrested by the Clive Police Department after she was involved in what they thought was a hit and run on December 9th.

Nicole had run down a 14-year-old girl just before 5 in the evening that day. The girl was walking on a sidewalk when Nicole drove up onto the sidewalk and hit her.

She then drove off, leaving the girl there to suffer from the multiple injuries Nicole inflicted upon her. The girl was taken to a hospital, where she had to spend 2 days there.

This was hardly an accident. In fact, Nicole admitted she did it, and the reason she gave is infuriating.

Clive Police Department; pictured above is Nicole in her mugshot