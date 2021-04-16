This Completely Honest Post About A Chihuahua That’s A Chucky Doll Stuck In A Dog’s Body Is Going Viral And He Needs A Home

Prancer is a 2-year-old Chihuahua located in Morris Plains, New Jersey who is looking for a loving new home.

Although utterly adorable, Prancer is a pretty unique little guy who requires a very specific situation in regards to his new living arrangements.

His foster mom made a perfect post on Facebook that’s very upfront and honest about the home Prancer needs, and she also says he’s basically a Chucky doll stuck in a dog’s body.

Read on for the hilariously honest post she made about Prancer!

Facebook; pictured above Prancer relaxes in his bed

