Autistic Boy Leaves His Family’s Hotel Room In The Night And Is Found Dead Days Later In A River

Hammond, Indiana. Just outside of Chicago, 12-year-old Kyrin Carter and his dad Less were vacationing at a Best Western hotel.

Kyrin was autistic and from Kansas City, Missouri, and had traveled with his dad to the hotel so they could spend some time with their family in the area.

Although Kyrin was diagnosed with autism and was nonverbal, his family said he was very high functioning.

On May 15th, Kyrin left his hotel room in the middle of the night and completely vanished. It was around 12:30 p.m. that Kyrin disappeared.

Hammond Police Department; pictured above is Kyrin Carter

“The family, friends, and countless volunteers have searched each and every single day, all day and night,” Kyrin’s family wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“We’re raising money hoping that people will start talking. His dad will not leave that hotel until he’s found. We ask that if you know something PLEASE SAY SOMETHING!!!!”

“He’s loved and tremendously missed. Please help us bring him home. If all you have is prayers that will suffice. All money donated will go to his dad. ”

The Hammond Police Department helped look for Kyrin and uncovered some things on local surveillance cameras in the area.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.