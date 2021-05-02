Kamala Harris Is Now The First V.P. To Be Featured In Wax At Madame Tussauds

Regardless of whether you like her or not, Kamala Harris has made some serious history as the first-ever female Vice President in our country.

She’s also the first Black and South Asian American to hold her position (in case you didn’t know, her mom is from India and her dad is from Jamaica).

Now, she’s going to be the first V.P. to be featured in wax at New York City’s iconic Madame Tussauds.

Madame Tussauds is in the middle of Times Square, and it’s a museum packed full of wax celebrities and notable figures.

The difference between Madame Tussauds and other museums is that you are encouraged to get up close and personal during your visit and you’re allowed to interact with the wax figures.

Instagram; pictured above is Kamala Harris

