They Were Filming The News When They Stepped In To Rescue A Stolen Dog

This past Friday in Cambridge, Massachusetts, a city located in the Boston metro area, someone left their 13-month-old German Short Haired Pointer in their parked car.

While they were gone, a man broke into their car and stole their dog.

“Yesterday at approximately 12:32p, an unknown suspect broke into and entered a vehicle that was parked at 620 Memorial Drive & stole a 13-month-old white German Short Haired Pointer out of the vehicle,” the Cambridge Police said in a tweet.

“The suspect was then observed walking the dog over the BU Bridge into Boston,” they continued, sharing photos of the man who stole the dog.

They said the dog, named Titus, had a bright orange collar on, and his name was on the tags.

Many people took to the comments section to ask if the man had mistakenly thought the dog might need help, but the police said it seemed to be intentional.

“That the dog was then taken across the bridge into Boston made this more suspicious,” the Cambridge Police replied to a commenter.

The hunt was on to find Titus, and it was a news crew that ended up being the ones to spot the stolen pup!

Cambridge Police; pictured above is a tweet the police shared, including photos of the suspect who stole Titus

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.