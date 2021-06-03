A Day After He Rode Off Alone This 5-Year-Old Was Successfully Rescued In The Mojave Desert

Lucerne Valley, California. 5-year-old Otto Dahl was camping with his family at the Cougar Buttes campsite in the Mojave Desert.

Otto was riding along on his blue dirtbike when he rode off into the desert all alone on Sunday, May 30th.

“According to the parents, Otto Dahl rode away from their campsite around 2:00 p.m. on a blue Yamaha motorcycle and had not returned,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

“Deputies and detectives immediately started searching for Otto.”

“San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Division, California Highway Patrol’s Aviation Division and San Bernardino County Search and Rescue Teams quickly joined the search. The search is ongoing at the time of this release.”

When Otto disappeared, he did not have a cellphone, food, or water with him, which led to increased concern for his safety out there in the desert.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department; pictured above is a photo of Otto on his dirtbike

A man named Lee Bower was also camping with his friends in Cougar Buttes that day, and after he heard about Otto going missing he headed out to help look for him.

“We split up and quickly canvased the area. Being on bikes, we could travel the area fast, and since we’re standing up, we could see for quite a way,” Lee explained in a Facebook post.

