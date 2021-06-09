At First It Looked Like Her Friend Committed Suicide, But Now She’s Being Accused Of Poisoning Her With Eye Drops And Staging Her Death

Pewaukee, Wisconsin. 37-year-old Jessy Kurczewski began taking care of her friend (who has not been named by authorities) in 2018.

Jessy said she was at her friend’s house every other day in the 6 months leading up to her friend’s death. According to Jessy’s boyfriend, Jessy would pick up her friend’s mail, do her shopping, and make sure her bills got paid.

Jessy maintained that she didn’t have a formal agreement for how she got paid by her friend for performing so many duties, and her friend would simply give her money and help her financially.

Eventually, Jessy was granted power of attorney over her friend, and she even became the sole person to inherit her friend’s estate after her death.

On October 3rd, 2018, Jessy called 911 to report that her friend was not breathing and had lost consciousness.

When officers arrived on the scene, Jessy’s friend was lying in a recliner in her living room. She looked quite pale and was surrounded by bottles of medications.

Her friend had crushed up medication sprinkled on her chest, and more medication was sitting on a plate next to her recliner. Unfortunately, by the time help had arrived Jessy’s friend had clearly already passed.

At first, it really looked like Jessy’s friend had passed away from a drug overdose, and that she had taken her own life on purpose.

Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department; pictured above is Jessy in her mugshot

