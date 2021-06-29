Little Girl Left With Major Injuries To Her Face After Being Involved In A Dirt Bike Accident

Ann Arbor, Michigan. A little girl named Skylar Rae is currently in the pediatric intensive care unit at the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital after being involved in a dirt bike accident.

A friend of Skylar’s family named Kayla explained that Skylar was riding on a child-sized dirt bike that had training wheels on it, and the little girl also had all of her proper safety gear on when tragedy struck.

Skylar was wearing a helmet and a protective vest for her chest and spine when she got into the dirt bike accident.

Despite all of these safety precautions, she still suffered some horrific injuries to her face. On June 23rd, Skylar was rushed to the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital for treatment.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Skylar

“She has and will continue to undergo major surgeries to her skull, face, etc due to the multiple skull fractures, facial fractures, and brain bleeds,” Kayla wrote.

Her family has no clue how long the healing process for Skylar will be, and they have had to take time off work to be with her in the hospital.

Right now, Skylar is on a ventilator in the pediatric intensive care unit. She has had to go through 3 surgeries already, the last one being two days ago.

She’s still facing another surgery soon to help repair the damage done in the accident.

