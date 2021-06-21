Meet Archie, The Adorable Baby Zebra Born Recently At This Utah Zoo

Salt Lake City, Utah. The Hogle Zoo based in Salt Lake City is one of the most popular things to do in the area.

The Hogle Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which means they have some of the highest standards of welfare for the animals in their care.

One of the zoo’s newest additions is Archie, an adorable baby Hartmann’s mountain zebra, who was born almost a month ago on May 31st.

Archie’s parents are Poppy, his mom, and Scooby, his dad.

He also has an older 5-month-old brother named Zion.

Facebook; pictured above is Archie, the newest Hartmann’s mountain zebra born at the Hogle Zoo last month

“Archie is named after Arches National Park, and will join his 5-month-old big brother, Zion, in just a couple weeks on Savanna,” the Hogle Zoo said in a statement on Facebook.

“Until then he can be seen with his mom in the flex yard right by the train station most of the day while he gets acquainted with his new world.”

“He currently weighs around 100 pounds, has been described as a bit of a “mama’s boy”, is very curious, and likes to show off with quick bursts of speed!”

