She Texted Her Dad’s Phone Every Day After His Death And The Heartwarming Text She Got Back After 4 Years Went Viral

Newport, Arkansas. Chastity Patterson lost her dad back in 2015. Since then, she has been texting his cellphone every single day since, like he never left.

Chastity never expected to get a reply back from her dad’s number, and she never did…until she decided to send something on October 25th: the 4 year anniversary of his death.

She had absolutely no idea that her dad’s number had been passed on to someone else, and this person had been reading her messages all along.

Chastity started her text by saying to her dad’s number this:

“Hey Dad it’s ME. Tomorrow is going to be a tough day again. It’s been 4 years since I lost you and not a day goes by that I don’t miss you.”

She went on to tell him that she has really been going through a lot lately, like having someone break her heart and fighting cancer.

She finished her message to him with, “I’m doing great, you would be so proud of the woman I have become. I just wanted to say I love you and I really do miss you!”

And then somebody texted her back.

