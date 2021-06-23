She Tracked Down Her Dad After Never Knowing Who He Was And Now He’s Asking The Internet If He Should Have Kept The Truth From Her About Why He Wasn’t In Her Life

A 25-year-old woman named M recently tracked down her dad after never knowing who he was. He never was a part of her life growing up, but there are some important reasons why.

He didn’t keep those reasons a secret, but he’s feeling regretful about opening up to M about everything.

Now, M’s dad is asking the internet if he should have kept the truth from her about why he wasn’t in her life up until this point.

“…I wasn’t around from her birth all the way through to when her mother died a couple of years ago,” M’s dad said.

“Now, I know I’m not a perfect person here, I’ve done some bad things, but in this case, I don’t think I was the bad guy.”

“M’s mother and I dated for about a year after I graduated high school in 95, while I was just in college.”

M’s mom was 35, and he was 19 and in college at the time. They began dating after he had a terrible breakup with his high school sweetheart.

“I’ll be honest, her mother was a ‘rebound’ girl. Never thought it would be a long-term relationship or anything.”

They did have an intimate relationship, M’s parents, but they were always careful since M’s dad didn’t hide the fact that he was not interested in having kids at that point.

