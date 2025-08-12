She’s Not Giving Her Dad His Money Back After He Backed Out Of Helping Her Buy A House To Fund His Girlfriend’s Son’s Legal Battle

Buying your first home is supposed to be a joyful, once-in-a-lifetime moment, especially when a parent steps in with a generous gift to help make it happen.

It feels like both financial support and emotional encouragement rolled into one. But that excitement can vanish fast when the same parent suddenly demands the money back, after it’s already been spent on deposits and closing costs, and insists that “family comes first,” even if it means losing the house you’ve worked so hard for. That’s exactly the situation she’s facing now, and it’s turning her dream purchase into a painful standoff.

This 28-year-old woman and her 30-year-old fiancé have been saving up to purchase a house for the last few years.

In February, her 58-year-old dad offered to give her $15,000 to use as a down payment on a future home. Her dad got all sentimental and said he wanted to see her buy a house while he is still alive.

He then made a big show out of giving her the money without expecting anything in return. In April, she found a house she liked, and she put an offer in on it, which was accepted.

She then took her dad’s $15,000 and her own money and placed the cash into their joint account, so the mortgage broker had proof of funds.

“Everything was on track until last month, when my dad suddenly said he needed the $15k back. Apparently, his girlfriend’s son, whom I barely know, is in legal trouble and needs help more urgently than we do,” she explained.

“He said we are young, can keep saving, and family comes first, meaning his girlfriend’s kid. Problem is, the $15k is already tied up in closing costs and deposits. If we give it back, we lose the house and thousands in fees.”

“I told him we can’t return it now without ruining our deal. He blew up, saying I’m choosing a house over family and that he only gave us the money because he thought we would understand if something came up.”

The money issue has seriously divided their family. Half of her loved ones think she’s self-centered, while the other half think the cash was a present, so she does not have to give it back.

As for her fiancé, he’s livid and doesn’t want to give her dad his money back. She’s just sitting here thinking about how this is going to potentially wreck her relationship with her dad.

What do you think she should do?

