She Moved Out Of Her House In The Middle Of The Night After Her Parents Took Her Bedroom Door Off The Hinges And Swiped Her Phone

Felix Mizioznikov - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When you’re grown and still living at home, there’s always that unspoken line between being part of the family and being treated like a kid. For a while, she figured things would just stay tolerable.

But then her sister got arrested on serious drug charges, and somehow she became the one her parents came down hard on.

First, they took her phone. Then they took her bedroom door. At that point, it didn’t feel like home anymore.

This 19-year-old woman is heading into her second year of college, and while she loves her mom and dad, her relationship with them has been tense for a long time.

She says they’ve always favored her older sister, who’s ten years older, even though she relentlessly bullied her when they were little.

That older sister is now facing serious legal trouble after being arrested for federal drug trafficking. Since then, the way her parents have treated her has gotten even worse.

“They took my phone, saying, ‘I had no need for it’ because it’s not like I do enough with my life to need it. I fought it at first, but they pay for it, so I guess there is nothing I can do,” she explained.

“Then they took my door off the hinges, saying because I don’t have anyone over and don’t go anywhere, they need to know what I am up to.”

She never gave her parents a reason to be so mistrustful of her. In fact, her sister did just that, so it’s weird they turned on her.

Felix Mizioznikov – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

After her parents started closely monitoring her movements, it made the house feel more like a prison than a home.

She felt like her parents ripped away her privacy and made her feel extremely unloved, so she resolved to do something about it.

She began avoiding them entirely, even skipping family dinners. The tension only grew until she decided she couldn’t stay there any longer. With help from her grandmother, who offered her a safe place to live, she made a plan.

“So I snuck out in the middle of the night, with the car that I paid for, and just let them find out what happened on their own,” she added.

“My mom keeps calling the landline, but I haven’t answered. She has talked to Nanna, but hasn’t come by yet. I feel guilty and really don’t know what to make of all this, but I am definitely happier with my grandma.”

Was she wrong for secretly moving out without telling them? Or was it the only way to protect her privacy, safety, and independence?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski