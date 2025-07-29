His Teen Sister Got Pregnant With Their Stepbrother’s Baby, And His Dad Is Mad He’s Not Keeping Them Apart

olgavolodina - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It’s complicated enough when teenagers get pregnant, but add in step-sibling dynamics, disapproving parents, and a family that’s never really felt like one, and you’ve got a full-on storm.

He’s doing what most young adults wouldn’t dare: stepping up. When his pregnant teen sister had nowhere to go, he gave her a safe place to land.

The father? Their stepbrother, Logan. And while the situation has thrown their parents into chaos, he’s more focused on helping two teenagers navigate a decision they’ve already made.

Now, he’s caught in the middle, between a family that refuses to accept what’s happening and a sister who needs someone in her corner.

This 20-year-old man allowed his 16-year-old sister to move in with him a couple of weeks back. Apparently, his sister got pregnant with their 16-year-old stepbrother Logan’s baby after a year of secretly dating.

You see, Logan is not biologically related to them; Logan is simply their dad’s wife’s son, so he’s only a stepsibling in a legal sense.

After their dad got married to their stepmom, Logan’s mom, it was expected that he and his sister would treat Logan like their real sibling.

“They met each other when they were 13. My dad and his wife still thought that made us all siblings, and they ignored any signs that maybe there was something else between my sister and him,” he explained.

“I knew they were dating because my sister confided in me. I never told Dad because the two of us don’t really talk, and we had a big disagreement after he remarried, and when I moved out, the relationship got worse.”

olgavolodina – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Ever since his sister moved in with him, their dad has wanted him to keep his sister and Logan apart. Their dad is upset that his sister is planning on keeping the baby and that Logan supports this.

Logan got a part-time job and started saving up his money to pay for the baby (but their stepmom doesn’t know). His sister and Logan plan to stay together, despite his dad and stepmom being completely against it.

His sister picked up a part-time position as well to be able to support the baby, and he’s happy to give his sister and Logan money, too.

“I’ve been doing well for myself for the last year now. The whole thing has been messy, and Dad keeps telling me I should be doing everything to keep my sister away from Logan because they can’t possibly do this,” he added.

“He said he didn’t know how siblings could do this. I told him because they never saw each other as siblings or even family, because of him and his wife.”

“Dad told me he thought it was just me, and I said that’s why we stopped talking, because he never…listens (which is true), and he’d get mad any time I tried to explain how I felt.”

He thinks it’s time for his dad and stepmom to acknowledge that his sister and Logan are going to be parents, and there’s nothing they can do to stop it.

What advice do you have for him?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski