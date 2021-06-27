She Was Hiking With Her Husband When A Branch Fell On Top Of Her And Killed Her

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. On Thursday, June 17th, 40-year-old Kara Leo was out for an evening hike with her husband, Jared Quinteros.

Kara owned a specialty bakery called KaraKakes, where she created allergy-free wedding cakes and nut-free cakes.

She and Jared had two sons and Kara spent all of her free time with them.

The couple was on the Morton Ravine Trail in Mayview Park when tragedy struck. A tree branch fell on top of Kara and Jared as they were walking the trail.

A good samaritan jumped in to help perform CPR on Kara until first responders could arrive on the scene.

Kara was rushed to UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh, but she sadly passed away from her injuries the next day.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Kara with her husband Jared

As for Jared, he suffered significant injuries as well in the accident, and he has been left paralyzed.

“Kara and her husband, Jared, went for a hike last night and a large tree branch fell on them,” a friend of Kara’s wrote on a GoFundMe page.

