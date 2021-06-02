She Went Missing After She Got A Strange Phone Call While At Dinner With Her Family: Where Is Tina Prince?

Sandersville, Georgia. 46-year-old Tina Prince works as a first-grade teacher at Ridge Road Primary School and she lives in Sandersville.

On May 28th, a Friday night, Tina went to Pueblo’s Mexican Restaurant to have dinner along with her family.

At some point during dinner, Tina received a call that her family thought was strange. She left the restaurant to pick up the weird call, then came back inside to say goodbye to her family.

Tina then left Pueblo’s Mexican Restaurant and seemingly vanished.

“She was last seen on May 28, 2021, around 8 PM by her family at Pueblo’s Mexican Restaurant,” the AWARE Foundation explained in a flyer for Tina after she went missing.

“Family said Tina received a “suspicious” phone call during dinner. She took the call outside, returned back inside & told her family goodbye & left.”

The flyer also noted that Tina’s car was found in a Walmart parking lot, but unfortunately, security cameras were not able to pick it up.

Then, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office shared an update 3 hours ago.

