3 Days After She Graduated From High School, She Was Involved In A Terrible Car Accident That Left Her With A Traumatic Brain Injury

Roswell, Georgia. Reagan Eudy recently graduated from Roswell High School on May 24th. This upcoming fall, she was all set to go to Georgia Southern.

Unfortunately, just 3 days after Reagan graduated from high school, she was involved in a terrible car accident.

Reagan was sitting in the passenger seat and was thrown out of the car. She suffered from road rash, a collapsed lung, and brain trauma.

She was taken to North Fulton Hospital, where doctors there diagnosed Reagan as having a traumatic brain injury.

“Reagan is a Rae of sunshine,” a GoFundMe page created for her reads. “She is a daughter, a sister, cousin, and a friend.”

“She is a perfect mix of happy, kind, joy, spunk, compassion, beauty, exuberance, thoughtfulness, and love.”

“She shines from within. Her infectious smile lights up a room and brings joy to everyone.”

“She is always there to lend a helping hand, shoulder to lean on, and loves her family and friends fiercely.”

Facebook; pictured above is Reagan

