A 2-Year-Old Girl Lost Her Favorite Stuffed Animal, But The Hotel Where She Left Him Took Adorable Photos And Mailed Him Home To Her

Oak Hill, Virginia. Juniper is an adorable 2-year-old little girl living in Oak Hill, Virginia with her family. Her very best friend is her stuffed animal named Ruff Ruff.

Juniper went with her mom to the Doubletree by Hilton Richmond Midlothian in Richmond, Virginia for a soccer tournament, and naturally, she brought along her best friend Ruff Ruff.

Unfortunately, after they had left the hotel and finished up their stay, they realized Ruff Ruff had been left behind.

Juniper’s mom Allison shared that they called up the hotel to see if they could maybe find Ruff Ruff, and here’s the heartwarming story of what happened.

Facebook; Juniper smiles along with her best friend Ruff Ruff in the photo above

Allison said, “As many of you know, she loves her “Ruff Ruff”. He goes everywhere she goes.”

“Sadly, we realized we left him behind last weekend at our hotel in Richmond during the girls’ soccer tournament. I called the hotel when we got home to ask if anyone had seen him.”

Facebook; Juniper smiles and hugs Ruff Ruff, above

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.