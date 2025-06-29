She’s Moving Back To America From Norway, And Clearing Up Misconceptions Many Americans Tend To Have About Living In Europe

Andrew Mayovskyy - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Seven years ago, TikToker Paris (@thatscandifamily) moved from the United States to Norway, where she lives on a farm.

Now, she has decided that she wants to move back to the U.S. In her video, she is clearing up some misconceptions that many Americans tend to have about living in Europe.

The economy hasn’t been doing well across the world, and Norway is no exception. She clarified that there is affordable healthcare in Norway, but it is not free like many Americans think.

Norwegians often have to fly to Poland or other countries in Europe to get dental work done because it is incredibly expensive in Norway.

In Norway, raising a small child is easier than it is in the U.S., but there are not many available jobs because the population of Norway is only about five million.

Also, it is very difficult to fire someone from their job in Norway, which can be viewed as both a pro and a con.

And finally, Norway is just boring, to put it simply. Paris believes that the U.S. has a better entertainment industry.

The best musicians, movies, and media all come from the U.S. There are also many different and interesting places to visit, such as Disneyland, Legoland, and the San Diego Zoo in California.

“If I have to work for the next 40 years, building a great career is important to me (I’m a high achiever, lol). Norway just can’t provide that to me. While it’s a great place to raise children and the nature is beautiful, I just have a gut feeling that this isn’t our forever home,” she wrote in the caption of her video.

Andrew Mayovskyy – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Several TikTok users chimed in with their own experiences and perspectives about living in the U.S. versus living abroad.

“The U.S. has its problems, but as a nurse in the U.S., my salary is higher than a doctor’s in London. And I get health insurance from work,” pointed out one user.

“I get it! Born and raised in Norway, but studying abroad made me open my eyes. Of course, it’s boring in Norway! And people are not that friendly; they are polite and closed in. It’s easy to make money, though, so my plan is to make enough to get out of here,” commented another.

“Only the people who haven’t lived in another country will complain about the U.S.A. I lived in Shenzhen, China, for 3+ years and can never be compared to the U.S.A. China is great to visit (short visit), but permanent living is completely different,” shared a third.

@thatscandifamily If I have to work for the next 40 years, building a great career is important to me (I’m a high achiever lol.) Norway just can’t provide that to me. While it’s a great place to raise children and the nature is beautiful, I just have a gut feeling that this isn’t our “forever home.” You have to do what is best for your family, and what works with your lifestyle. We value the outdoors, great education, and career growth, something the US can provide. ?? Life in Norway is simple and predictable, which a lot of people value. However, I had a terrific and very safe experience growing up in the United States. Of course I don’t have to justify my decision, but I just thought I would give you a little bit of context. ? We love living on our farm in Norway, and will enjoy it for the next few years as I begin the process of repatriating. Never forget- two realities can exist. You can long for a better life somewhere else, while still appreciating aspects of your current life. ? Thanks for all of the support. ?????? ? original sound – That Scandi Family | Norway

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan