She's Reminding You That Life Isn't An Emergency, And Stress Doesn't Have To Be Part Of Your Daily Life

YURII Seleznov - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Most of us treat everyday tasks like they’re a life-or-death situation. When your inbox pings with a new email or someone cuts you off in traffic, you might find yourself suddenly sweating like you’re defusing a bomb.

Newsflash: life is not an emergency, according to TikToker Kimberly (@kimberly.quinn1).

Stress might be unavoidable, but losing your mind over a printer jam does not have to be a part of your daily life.

Kimberly says that there is a lot of uncertainty going on in the world around us, and it can be easy to get caught up in all the chaos and frenzy. However, she points out that life is not an emergency, and most of the time, it is not even an urgency.

“Thankfully, those middle of the night phone calls that somebody’s been in a car accident who you care about are, you know, rare, not even just uncommon. But you know, in a lifetime, we don’t have too many of that level of things,” she said.

It’s important to step outside of the idea that life is an emergency. All the panic and fuss is stuff we create in our heads, which wreaks havoc on our nervous systems.

Kimberley advises everyone to try getting out into nature and take a walk around the block.

In addition, cultivate a calm, safe space somewhere inside your home where you can retreat when you’re feeling rattled.

It can help signal to the brain that you are not currently in some kind of a huge crisis.

Kimberly’s gentle reminder struck a chord with several TikTok users, who flooded the comments section with gratitude for her message. The world won’t end if you take a nap or a full lunch break.

“This sense of false urgency has ruined my life for far too long. Lately, I’ve been trying to slow down on purpose. Love this,” wrote one user.

“Everything is an emergency to me. It’s a trauma response I’m learning to work on. I appreciate this reminder,” stated another.

“It’s so true. I always stress about things that don’t even matter because I’m always in survival mode,” commented a third.

