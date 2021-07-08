Teen Who Dreamed Of Being A Model Sadly Passes Away In An Accident At This Missouri River

Ballwin, Missouri. Castlewood State Park was made an official park back in 1974, and the Meramac River winds through the park.

Although the river is popular with boaters and people who like to just hang out and enjoy the park, there have been quite a few fatalities on the river in recent years.

Sadly, 16-year-old Kara Wrice recently drowned in the river while hanging out with her friends.

Kara was going to be a junior at Webster Groves High School this coming fall, and she dreamed of being a model.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Kara

Kara wasn’t just dreaming of modeling though; she was taking steps to accomplish this. She recently signed with the Mother Model Management in St. Louis after being discovered while at a concert.

Last Friday, Kara and her friends headed to the park to spend some time together, and Kara ended up going for a swim in the water.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kara was swimming in the Meramac River when she got caught up in the current.

She was pulled underneath the water and unfortunately did not come back up.

