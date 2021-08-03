Fun And Funky Pool Floats You Can Buy On Amazon For Under $29

If you’re planning on parking yourself by the pool for the rest of the summer, make sure you pick up some of these fun and funky pool floats you can order on Amazon. The best part is, they are all less than $29, and a lot of them are on sale right now for even less!

A Slice Of Pizza

Bet you’ve never seen a pizza slice in a pool before!

The good news is, this one is obviously waterproof. Each slice comes with little links so you can stick them together and make a whole pizza pool pie.

You can buy it here for $22.60

Whimsical Drink Holders

So these whimsical pool floats won’t hold you, but they will hold all your drinks.

