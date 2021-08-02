She Died After Hiking With A Man She Met Online And Now Her Friend Is Demanding Answers

Phoenix, Arizona. When 31-year-old Angela Tramonte flew out to Arizona so she could meet up with a man she had been talking to online for the past few months, her loved ones were concerned for her.

It’s a big step to take flying across the country to meet someone you have never met in real life before, and it’s understandable that those close to Angela wanted her to stay safe.

Unfortunately, none of Angela’s loved ones could have guessed that their concern would skyrocket to horror.

Angela went out hiking in Camelback Mountain with this man she met online. At some point during the hike up, Angela couldn’t keep going and had to stop.

The man she was with did not help her get back down the mountain and instead, continued on while Angela headed out by herself to make the trip back down.

Then, Angela disappeared. The Phoenix Fire Department confirmed in a tweet that at 4:40 that evening, Angela was found.

She was close to the Echo Canyon Trail and someone’s home. Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Angela

“She was such a beautiful, kind, strong, good-hearted woman who would do anything for anyone,” Angela’s friend Melissa Buttaro wrote on a GoFundMe page.

