It’s A Miracle That This Baby Was Found Alive After Being Left Inside Of A Dresser Drawer In A Chicago Alley

Chicago, Illinois. On Tuesday morning in a Chicago alley, in what can only be called a miracle, a newborn baby boy was discovered alive within a drawer of an abandoned dresser.

At around 8 a.m., paramedics were rushed to the 2300 block of North Oak Park Avenue in Chicago’s Montclare neighborhood to try to help the newborn.

Detectives are now investigating to identify the male toddler spotted in the alley, according to a community notice issued by the Chicago Police Department on Tuesday on their website.

Chicago Police Department; pictured above is the baby that was found inside of the dresser drawer

The baby was said to be covered in rosary beads and his mouth was full of vomit, according to the Good Samaritan, who did not want to be named.

The baby was less than a week old and was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good health, according to officials.

The weather in Chicago was in the 70s when the infant was discovered, but by the afternoon, it had risen to well into the 90s.

If the baby had not been found, it could have been disastrous for the poor little boy.

According to NBC Chicago, the woman who discovered him was going down the street when the dresser drawers caught her eye.

