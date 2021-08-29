Mom Miraculously Fights Off A Mountain Lion After It Attacked And Injured Her 5-Year-Old In Their Yard

Calabasas, California. A few days ago on August 26th in Calabasas, a 5-year-old boy was standing in his own front yard when a mountain lion attacked him.

It was around 10:45 in the morning when the 65-pound big cat pounced, leaving the little boy with injuries to the upper part of his torso, his neck, and his head.

Miraculously, this little boy’s mom saw him being attacked and was able to intervene to fight off the mountain lion.

“The boy’s mother fended off the lion by striking it multiple times,” the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement.

“The boy’s parents transported him to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries. He remains in the hospital in stable condition.”

As soon as the California Department of Fish and Wildlife was notified that this boy had been attacked by the mountain lion, they headed out to the family’s house to investigate.

While at the home, they saw an “aggressive mountain lion crouched in the corner of the property.”

Suspecting that this was the very same mountain lion that had brutalized the little boy, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife made the decision to shoot the mountain lion on the spot.

This wasn’t the only mountain lion in the area though, and less than 30 minutes after the first one was shot and killed, two other mountain lions were spotted.

