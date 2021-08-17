Mom Of 4 Intentionally Killed After Her Boyfriend Drove The Wrong Way Down A Freeway, Hitting A Tractor-Trailer Head-On With Her Kids In The Car

Encino, California. A few days ago on August 12th, 26-year-old Aimee García was in the car with her boyfriend, Cesar Iban Torres, and the 4 children that they shared together.

Cesar was behind the wheel of the car and Aimee was in the passenger seat.

Just after 7 p.m. that night, Cesar allegedly steered the SUV he was driving onto the exit ramp of the 101 Freeway in Encino.

According to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, Cesar then intentionally crashed the SUV head-on into a tractor-trailer.

GoFundMe; pictured above is 26-year-old mom of 4 Aimee García

Aimee was sadly killed in the crash, and her 4 children received “moderate injuries.”

All of the children are expected to survive.

Cesar was arrested and charged with four counts each of attempted murder and child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death, one count of murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of resisting arrest.

He is set to be arraigned today.

