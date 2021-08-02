Pink Papyrus Review: The Dog Days Of Summer Are About To Get A Lot Chicer

I don’t much love shopping when it comes to myself, but when it comes to my dogs? I can shop until I drop and there’s nothing I enjoy more than spoiling them!

Beds, treats, toys, leashes, outfits; you name it, they have it, and I am forever on the hunt for more new and exciting things for them.

I especially shop for well-made items for them, because they all deserve the very best.

I am so excited I had the opportunity to review some goodies from Pink Papyrus because they truly make some unique and incredibly high-quality items for your four-legged best friends. The dog days of summer are about to get a lot chicer!

The first product from Pink Papyrus the girls and I got to review was the Sweet Aloha Bandana. You just can’t beat the hot pink trim paired with a fun pineapple print! Pippa definitely approves.

This bandana is super soft and definitely feels more like a luxury product than any bandana I have ever seen made for dogs.

Next, Harper helped me test out the Pink Leash. I absolutely appreciate that this leash is made of 100% organic cotton, and is handspun and hand-dyed.

It’s free of chemicals, weatherproof, lightweight, hypoallergenic, and there’s no doubt in my mind this leash will last, even if you choose to use it every day.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.