She Discovered That 450,000 Bees Were In The Walls Of Her House

Sara Weaver and her husband bought the 1872 farmhouse in the township of Skippack last year and were warned there would be bees in the wall, as per CNN.

The pair didn’t mind because they’d finally discovered an affordable piece of property that matched their requirements.

All was well with the Weavers in their new home…until the bees appeared.

Speaking to CNN, Sara said, “On the seller’s disclosure it said ‘bees in the wall’ and that was it and I think because one, we didn’t see them and two, we were just so floored that we actually found land in the school district that was within our price range that I didn’t really ask any questions about those bees.”

“I didn’t think it would be that big of an issue. It didn’t even cross my mind but when spring arrived that’s when we started to see (the bees).”

She did however say, that the house was in a “horrendous” state when the family bought it.

“It was so dirty and now that I’m thinking about it, I originally thought it was dirt on the windows that I cleaned but it was probably honey because there were drip marks,” Sara explained.

The Weaver family has found a man by the name of Allan Lattanziho who will be removing the bees and taking them elsewhere.

