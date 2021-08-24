She Just Got Engaged And Celebrated 51 Days Of Being Cancer-Free Then Was Sadly Killed Walking With Her Friend In A Hit-And-Run

Chicago, Illinois. 27-year-old Sophie Allen had so much to live for and so much to look forward to when her life was tragically cut short in a hit-and-run ten days ago.

Sophie recently got engaged to the love of her life whom she met in college, Andrew Pollizzi, and they were set to tie the knot in Raleigh on September 23rd, 2023.

Sophie also just celebrated 51 days of being cancer-free after a long battle with breast cancer. She was first diagnosed on October 1st of last year as having Stage 2 breast cancer.

“She successfully fought that cancer with everything she had, through six cycles of aggressive chemotherapy, double mastectomy and reconstruction, lymph node removal, and five weeks of daily radiation therapy,” her obituary explained.

Despite having to go through all of this, Sophie kept working at her job and walking her rescue dog Ollie multiple times a day.

She was the type of young woman who wasn’t afraid of challenges that she met, and this was no different.

It was a few weeks ago on June 24th after an 8-month battle that Sophie finished her treatment and “had 51 days of pure joy, cancer- and aggressive-treatment free, before the tragedy.”

On August 14th, Sophie was in Chicago spending time with a friend of hers, Nahiomy Alvarez. The friends were walking down the street together right by Wrigley Field when they both got hit by a car.

Facebook; pictured above is Sophie

