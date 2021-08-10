She Was Last Seen 6 Years Ago Accepting A Ride From An Older Man After Leaving Work: Where Is Marina Boelter?

Bloomfield, Indiana. It was about to be January 1st of 2015 and 18-year-old Marina Boelter was doing everything she could to better herself and her life in the upcoming new year.

Although she was just a teenager, she had already given birth to her son Landen, only to lose custody of him a few months later.

Marina was dedicated to getting him back, and all her choices were leading up to providing the best that she could for him.

Shortly before her disappearance, Marina completed her GED, she got a job at the IGA supermarket off of South Highway 231 in Bloomfield, and she had also moved into her very own apartment.

Marina’s loved ones have described her as extremely smart, wonderful, and hard working. She’s a loving young woman with a heart of gold.

On the evening of December 31st, 2014, Marina completed her shift at the IGA and left, headed across the parking lot at approximately 6 p.m.

Now, the father of Marina’s child, D.J. Lockhart, just so happened to be in that parking lot as Marina was leaving for the night. D.J. was waiting for his friends to show up to give him a ride.

D.J. and his friends would later tell authorities that they witnessed Marina get into a car that an older man was driving, and they headed off.

Facebook; pictured above is Marina

