These Stunning Engagement Rings Are All Less Than $100 On Etsy

Jewelry can set you back a pretty penny, but if you and your significant other aren’t looking to spend an arm and a leg, don’t worry!

It’s entirely possible to find affordable engagement rings nowadays that look like they cost quite a bit when in reality they cost less than dinner at your favorite fancy restaurant. Read on for some seriously budget bling. All of these stunning engagement rings are less than $100 on Etsy!

Here at Chip Chick, we pick products we love and think you will enjoy too. Chip Chick has affiliate partnerships, which means we get a piece of the revenue from your purchase.

Princess Cut Ring

This incredible princess cut ring from Aquamarise is made of cubic zirconia that’s equivalent to a 3-carat diamond and set on a sterling silver band with a rhodium finish.

You can get it here on Etsy from Aquamarise for $49.99

Pear Cut Hidden Halo Ring

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.