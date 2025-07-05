Her Mom’s Relying On Her To Pay For Her Sister’s Wedding Since She’s Successful

How much money do you need in order to be considered successful or at least have enough disposable income to fund your sibling’s wedding? Is it less than $100,000? I don’t think so, especially considering the current cost of living.

This 28-year-old woman has a job in the tech industry, and she makes good money, but she’s not rolling in cash like Scrooge McDuck.

She earns around $85,000 a year. Her 25-year-old sister works part-time in retail, and her wedding is happening next summer.

A week ago, her mom phoned her and wanted to know if she could help fund her sister’s wedding, considering she’s comfortable in her career.

“When I asked what she meant, she said they need about 15k and that since I don’t have kids or a mortgage, I should be able to swing it,” she explained.

“Like what??? I have student loans still, and I’m trying to save for my own place. I told her I could maybe do 2k max, and she got all weird, saying that’s barely anything and won’t cover the venue deposit.”

“Then she hit me with ‘your sister has always struggled and this is her one special day, ‘ and I just sat there like, am I crazy or is this insane? I’ve worked my [backside] off for years, lived with roommates until I was 26, and ate ramen for dinner half the time in my twenties. My sister dropped out of college twice and has never had a full-time job longer than 8 months.”

After she declined to pay for her sister’s wedding with money she didn’t have, her whole family treated her like she was the problem.

Yesterday, her dad sent her a text, warning her to reconsider, since family means more than anything. Her sister was the next to message her, stating she has never once asked her for a single thing, and all she wants is a perfect wedding.

Nobody helped her find her own way, so she doesn’t see how it should be her responsibility to pay for her family’s hopes and dreams.

While she adores her sister, she thinks the request to pay for her wedding is completely unreasonable, and she’s worried that she’ll ruin her relationship with her family over this.

What advice do you have for her?

